Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RLMD. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

RLMD stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.21. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.82). Analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,538,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,232,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,387,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after purchasing an additional 534,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,705,000 after purchasing an additional 78,469 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 503,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,604.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,777,000 after purchasing an additional 422,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

