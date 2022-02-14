Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 242,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after buying an additional 58,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $48.04 on Monday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.08.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

