Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

WAFD stock opened at $35.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $152.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products, and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

