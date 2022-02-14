Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 581,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 342,492 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Aemetis were worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 507,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,827,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after acquiring an additional 180,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its stake in Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 412,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 55,196 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $347.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aemetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

Aemetis Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

