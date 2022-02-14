Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 84,021 Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 734,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,021 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Townsquare Media were worth $9,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 45.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 100,856 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 35.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the second quarter worth about $192,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

NYSE:TSQ opened at $12.06 on Monday. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.45 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The company has a market cap of $201.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.