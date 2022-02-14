Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

ROLL stock opened at $177.23 on Monday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $165.99 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.22.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 705,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,486,000 after purchasing an additional 20,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $870,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth $664,000.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.