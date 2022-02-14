Research Analysts Set Expectations for Premium Brands Holdings Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.29. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS.

PBH has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$122.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$123.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$128.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.49. Premium Brands has a fifty-two week low of C$100.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.75.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

