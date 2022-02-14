Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:RGP opened at $16.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $538.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Resources Connection by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 91,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

