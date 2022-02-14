Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
RTBRF stock opened at $9.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Restaurant Brands New Zealand has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $11.19.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile
