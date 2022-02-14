Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,000,645 shares.The stock last traded at $17.90 and had previously closed at $18.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

