RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH) to report earnings per share of $5.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.79. RH reported earnings per share of $5.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $26.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.76 to $26.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $26.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.62 to $29.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RH traded up $3.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,272. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $483.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $600.82. RH has a 12-month low of $362.00 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

