RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $110,173,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $83,105,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RH opened at $408.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.82. RH has a 12 month low of $362.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.
RH Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
