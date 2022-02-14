RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in RH were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $693,140,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $266,764,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $165,770,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $110,173,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $83,105,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH opened at $408.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $600.82. RH has a 12 month low of $362.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

