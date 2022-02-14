Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Short Interest Update

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

LEAP stock remained flat at $$9.84 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 201,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Ribbit LEAP has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $15.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEAP. Alpha Family Trust grew its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 5,156.4% during the third quarter. Alpha Family Trust now owns 105,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 103,127 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 161,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,562 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 32.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 203,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 50,341 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ribbit LEAP in the fourth quarter valued at $2,769,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ribbit LEAP by 39.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 405,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 114,509 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

