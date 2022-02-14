RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of RIBT remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,828. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 32,258 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 86,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

