RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded RiceBran Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.
Shares of RIBT remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,828. RiceBran Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.
RiceBran Technologies Company Profile
RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company, which engages in the production of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products from rice, stabilized ricebran, oats, and barley. It offers organic, conventional, and grain products. The company was founded on March 18, 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
