RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Buy

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has C$27.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$24.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on REI.UN. increased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.75 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$25.28.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

REI.UN opened at C$23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$17.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.39.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.