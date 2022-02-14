Rise Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 16% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $405,755.07 and $93.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EverRise (RISE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00063593 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000778 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000704 BTC.

RiseHero (RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 193,693,523 coins. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.