Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 7%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares were up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 63.15 and last traded at 62.95. Approximately 98,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,125,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at 58.85.

RIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rivian in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rivian from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Rivian from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 133.21.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of 85.81.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at $31,107,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $51,845,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $1,303,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter worth about $1,884,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

