Roblox (RBLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Roblox to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roblox stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock valued at $34,212,998 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Roblox by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.46.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

