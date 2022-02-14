Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 2,464 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 379.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BOX were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 98,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BOX by 82.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 191,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX in the second quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in BOX by 16.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.27. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $157,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 230,307 shares of company stock worth $6,212,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

