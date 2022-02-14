Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000.

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $34.07 on Monday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

