Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $61,000 Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Polaris by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 2,075.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Polaris by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 188,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

PII opened at $120.62 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

