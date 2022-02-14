Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $76,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 63.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 191 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $516.62 on Monday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.86 and a 200-day moving average of $429.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,050 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,453 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

