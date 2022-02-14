Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 527.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.06 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were given a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th.

