Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 99 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 589,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $115,437,000 after purchasing an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,819,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Wix.com by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 102,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $116.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.03 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 67.18% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Wix.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.11.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

