Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 13,080 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303,750 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,186,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 558,910 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after purchasing an additional 532,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 312,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 303,473 shares in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 28.38% and a positive return on equity of 58.50%. The business had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer purchased 317,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

