Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 425 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 425 target price on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROG. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 target price on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 390 price target on Rogers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price target on Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 415 target price on Rogers in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 390.83.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

