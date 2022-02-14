Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 339,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.76.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.