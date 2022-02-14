Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. 339,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.49. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $16.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,967,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,694,000. 4.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

