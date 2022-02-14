Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,066 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $103,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 4,661,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,445,000 after acquiring an additional 861,499 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 16.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,143,000 after buying an additional 736,144 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 101.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,362,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,222,000 after buying an additional 685,481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 186.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,289,000 after buying an additional 404,438 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,840,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,553,000 after buying an additional 277,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband stock opened at $152.37 on Monday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $136.56 and a 52 week high of $194.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.