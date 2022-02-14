Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$36.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$32.96.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$31.57 on Friday. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.93 and a 1 year high of C$31.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.51%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.