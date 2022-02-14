Royal Bank of Canada Has $124.65 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $124,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URTH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 929,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,606,000 after acquiring an additional 80,419 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 83.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,518,000 after purchasing an additional 95,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 11,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $126.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.50. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $112.20 and a one year high of $136.75.

