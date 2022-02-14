Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $132,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000.

VT stock opened at $101.41 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average is $105.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

