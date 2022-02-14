Royal Bank of Canada Lowers SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$39.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.64.

TSE:SNC traded down C$1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$28.62. 216,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,641. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$24.70 and a one year high of C$38.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 301.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.93.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

