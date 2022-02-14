Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 90.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,354,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,246,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,669,418,000 after buying an additional 1,760,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 79.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,114,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,433,000 after purchasing an additional 936,010 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,769,263,000 after purchasing an additional 933,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,336,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,517,000 after purchasing an additional 637,460 shares during the last quarter. 40.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $114.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.41. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

