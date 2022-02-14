Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) is Clough Capital Partners L P’s 7th Largest Position

Clough Capital Partners L P lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Group makes up about 2.8% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $45,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,676. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.33. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $64.20 and a 12-month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.92) by ($0.86). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.02) earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

