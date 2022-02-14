RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPT Realty.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of RPT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 633,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,058. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 176.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,246,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,174,000 after buying an additional 796,018 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in RPT Realty by 103.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,032,000 after buying an additional 550,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 222.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 475,619 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in RPT Realty by 63.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,083,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 420,594 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in RPT Realty by 441.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 379,900 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.