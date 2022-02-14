Sabre (SABR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock worth $326,476. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SABR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sabre by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sabre by 205.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 39,847 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 225.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 2,987,281 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

