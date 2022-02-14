Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $554,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 161.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 51,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 30.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $43.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $88.51. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.75.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.