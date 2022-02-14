SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.15.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE SAIL opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 1.79.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $63,450.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,642 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,056,000 after acquiring an additional 71,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

