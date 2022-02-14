Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) Head to Head Comparison

Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) and Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Anghami and Salem Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A Salem Media Group $236.24 million 0.46 -$54.06 million $1.02 3.92

Anghami has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Salem Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Anghami and Salem Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anghami N/A N/A N/A Salem Media Group 11.04% 14.52% 3.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.3% of Anghami shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Salem Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 61.6% of Salem Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Anghami has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anghami and Salem Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Salem Media Group beats Anghami on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment offers Christian, conservative, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through the web. The Publishing segment consists of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

