Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 405.4% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Sands China stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Sands China has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

