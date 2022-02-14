Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 405.4% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sands China from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sands China from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sands China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Sands China stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. Sands China has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $52.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sands China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sands China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.