Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the January 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 14.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRSA opened at $9.81 on Monday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

