Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the January 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SASOF opened at $20.87 on Monday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $23.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

