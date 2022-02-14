Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 469.0% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 460,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Save Foods stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) by 295.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.96% of Save Foods worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVFD stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Save Foods has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.39.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Save Foods had a negative return on equity of 103.14% and a negative net margin of 734.41%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

