SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.80. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $144.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.18. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $20.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.53.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 8,810.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SB Financial Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

