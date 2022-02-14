SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $592.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will report $592.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $588.05 million and the highest is $595.70 million. SBA Communications posted sales of $535.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SBA Communications.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBAC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $312.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $346.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.10. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 331.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

