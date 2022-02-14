Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chartist Inc. CA

Chartist Inc. CA lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Chartist Inc. CA’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 14,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.81. The stock had a trading volume of 96,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,155. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.87.

