Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS.
NYSE STNG traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.72. 11,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,466. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $11.02 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,907 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,093 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.
About Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.
