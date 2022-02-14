Scotiabank Lowers Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Price Target to C$4.00

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ALYA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alithya Group has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $163.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $83.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alithya Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,705,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 61,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,104,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 690.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the third quarter valued at $274,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

