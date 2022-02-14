Scotiabank Raises TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$38.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on T. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$32.00 target price (down previously from C$33.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.96.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$43.26 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.02. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$24.93 and a 1 year high of C$31.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.51%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

