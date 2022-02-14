SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) Short Interest Down 76.4% in January

SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the January 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SCVX by 6,963.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in SCVX by 3,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SCVX in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC boosted its position in shares of SCVX by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 255,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 12,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

SCVX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,426. SCVX has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

